TeamDynamix Receives Three Top Rankings from Comparably 2020 Awards: Best CEO for Women, Best Leadership Team and Best Professional Development

08/03/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

TeamDynamix has taken three top rankings in the Comparably awards announced last week. Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. Companies scoring in the top 50 across more than 60,000 organizations are recognized. TeamDynamix scored in the top 50 across these three awards:

Best CEOs for Women

Looking at responses for more than 60,000 organizations, Comparably focused on how female employees rated culture and their CEO’s management style on a scale of one to 10.

Best Professional Development

This award acknowledges the highest ranked companies for professional development from employees who anonymously rated their professional advancement and career growth opportunities.

Best Leadership Team

The Comparably ranking for best leadership teams is divided into 50 large companies (with more than 500 employees) and 50 small/mid-sized companies (below 500 employees) with the best leadership teams.

The award winners are segmented into two ranked lists: Top 50 large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 small/mid-size companies (less than 500 employees). To qualify, CEOs of small/mid-size companies with fewer than 500 employees had to receive at least 25 employee reviews during that same time frame. The awards are based on anonymous employee rankings.

“As they say, culture eats strategy for breakfast,” comments TeamDynamix CEO, Ken Benvenuto. “We view our culture as a key differentiator and growth driver. I am incredibly proud and impressed by the team we have built at TeamDynamix and we are all thrilled to be recognized by Comparably.”

TeamDynamix “TDX” is a high growth SaaS company based in Columbus, Ohio, recognized as a leading provider of IT service management and project management solutions by Info-Tech, Gartner, G2, and the CODiE Awards. Visit the TeamDynamix Careers Page to learn more about the company culture, values and open positions.

About TeamDynamix

TeamDynamix offers Service and Project Management together on a single cloud-based platform. TeamDynamix transforms IT from order taker to strategic innovator. Organizations leverage the solution to improve IT maturity, optimize resources and deliver enhanced end-user service. TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together on a single platform. More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size.

Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.


