TeamDynamix :-Sponsored Survey by HIMSS Identifies Major Challenges in IT Service Management for IT Leaders in Healthcare

11/18/2019 | 02:02pm EST

Healthcare leaders report that their biggest concern is that a lack of resources hinders their responsiveness and ability to tackle larger, more strategic projects

A TeamDynamix-sponsored HIMSS Media Survey of over 100 IT leaders in healthcare uncovered their top IT Service Management challenges. 44 percent reported that their top challenge was a lack of resources to manage help desks. Other reported concerns including poor internal communications and an inability to view resources across tickets and project assignments. Click to Tweet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005759/en/

The survey conducted by HIMSS Media—a global advisor and thought leader on information and technology in the healthcare market—the sheds light on challenges the healthcare system faces as they enter 2020. The HIMSS report also lists steps healthcare IT leaders can take to mitigate these challenges:

  1. Introduce a self-service portal with Knowledge Centered Service
  2. Rely on ITIL for better incident and problem management
  3. Adopt a strong change management policy
  4. Integrate service and projects to one platform
  5. Leverage one solution across the entire enterprise

TeamDynamix, which is known for its unique single-platform approach for service and project portfolio management has particular expertise in helping companies and organizations in healthcare, government, and education migrate to self-service portals. Andrew Graf, TeamDynamix’s chief product strategist stated in the HIMSS report, “Unless ITSM groups fundamentally change, they’re not going to have the resources available to them to actually deliver service in a fashion that drives satisfaction and results. Any ITSM department that is experiencing pain needs to first identify what the source of the pain is and then pick the right processes and tools to address these challenges. Sometimes the source is not obvious.”

Additional information about this topic is as follows:

About TeamDynamix

TeamDynamix offers Service and Project Management together on a single cloud-based platform. TeamDynamix transforms IT from order taker to strategic innovator. Organizations in government, education and healthcare leverage the solution to improve IT maturity, optimize resources, and deliver enhanced end-user service. TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together in one solution. More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.


