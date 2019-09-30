Log in
TeamSnap Strikes a New Partnership with Top Canadian Baseball Association

09/30/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

BOULDER, Colo. and TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TeamSnap, the household name in integrated sports management announced today it has launched a new partnership with Toronto Baseball Association, one of the largest minor baseball associations in Canada.

Toronto Baseball Association

As the official club and league sports management platform for Toronto Baseball Association, TeamSnap will support more than 20,000 baseball admins, coaches, players and volunteers across Toronto's top baseball leagues. Clubs already using TeamSnap include Bloordale Baseball, Etobicoke Rangers Baseball, High Park Little League, Leaside Baseball, Martingrove Baseball and North Toronto Baseball Association.

"TeamSnap has become the go-to software for baseball club and league management and many of our members use the app to manage their teams," said David Black, President, Toronto Baseball Association. "This new technology partnership will give our club administrators full access to TeamSnap's suite of connected club and league solutions, helping streamline the season and limit administrative hassles. Now, our coaches and volunteers can focus on player development and growing the game across the city."

"This is an exciting new partnership for TeamSnap. We are fully committed to supporting Toronto Baseball Association in their mission to grow baseball across the city," said Greg Ludke, General Manager of Sports Organizations, TeamSnap. "We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that helps administrators and coaches eliminate distractions throughout the season."

As the sport management industry leader, TeamSnap supports more than 20 million users, 2 million unique teams and 19,000 clubs across 100 different sports. The company also has successful partnerships with major sports organizations across Canada including Hockey Canada, Ontario Volleyball and Softball BC.

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, TeamSnap has taken the organization of youth, recreational and competitive sports into the 21st century. Over 20 million coaches, administrators, players and parents use TeamSnap to sign up, schedule, communicate and coordinate everything for the team, the club and the season.

Learn more - https://www.teamsnap.com/toronto-baseball?utm_source=torontobaseball&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=2019pressrelease&utm_content=visitpartnershippage

About Toronto Baseball Association

The Toronto Baseball Association (TBA) is composed of amateur baseball associations within the City of Toronto that agree to abide by and comply with the rules of the association. The TBA also observes most rules of Baseball Ontario ( http://www.baseballontario.com/ ), Baseball Canada ( https://www.baseball.ca/ ) and the Rules of Baseball.

Twitter: @TeamSnap #TeamSnap #SportsTech #YouthSports #Baseball

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0930s2p-tsnap-tbassoc-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: TeamSnap has launched a new partnership with Toronto Baseball Association, one of the largest minor baseball associations in Canada.

News Source: TeamSnap

Related link: https://www.teamsnap.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/teamsnap-strikes-a-new-partnership-with-top-canadian-baseball-association/
