Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TeamSupport : Reports Increased Adoption Among Enterprise Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 08:08am EDT

B2B customer support software provider cites company growth driven by year-over-year increases in multi-year customer agreements and larger deal values

TeamSupport, the industry's top business-to-business (B2B) focused customer support software solution, has increased its enterprise-level customer base to 71% of its total base, up from 60% two years ago. As a result, enterprise customers account for 85% of ARR, up from 75% over the same period.

“Our growth, especially among the largest companies in the market, is a testament to our entire team’s drive to aggressively pursue our goals,” said Robert C. Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport. “When we saw our customer base of enterprise-level B2B companies finding success with our platform, we knew we had a solution built to scale, and it was our job to help them provide the best support possible.”

Because of the company’s strong focus on the enterprise B2B market, customers are signaling confidence in their relationship with TeamSupport, with 76% of all customers signing multi-month contracts, an increase from 59% two years ago.

Built to serve robust B2B support teams, the TeamSupport platform allows support professionals to develop positive relationships with client teams through a suite of collaborative tools. With it, enterprise support teams can effectively share information with each other and customers, enabling them to serve the client holistically while efficiently addressing day-to-day tickets.

The strong enterprise-level customer base will enable TeamSupport to expand upon its current B2B customer support software solution. In addition to an aggressive product roadmap leading into 2020, TeamSupport has significantly ramped up its business development and sales teams.

For more information about TeamSupport, please visit www.teamsupport.com.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport was designed from the ground up by B2B support professionals, especially for mission-critical organizations where customer relationships are imperative. The TeamSupport enterprise solution offers an array of tools that make it simple for teams to work together, share information, and access their collective knowledge to solve customer challenges. TeamSupport makes it easier to support teams to resolve individual tickets while managing the overall customer relationship. Find out more at www.teamsupport.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aDuos Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th
PR
08:36aMALLINCKRODT : to Report Earnings Results for Third Quarter 2019
PR
08:35aUTTARA FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS : IBBL gets award for highest remittance collection
AQ
08:35aContact Gold Continues to Advance the Pony Creek Project, Nevada
NE
08:34aCODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:34aChris J. Terry, Internet Industry Veteran, Joins Open Source Blockchain Project Ether1.org
PR
08:34aJoyJ Initiative Announces its 3rd Annual Walk for the Homeless
PR
08:33aBANK AL FALAH : NUST Alumnus makes it to HUMPHERY Fellowship 2019 - Press Release issued by National University of Sciences and Technology
AQ
08:32aCHINA MACHINERY ENGINEERING : Prime Minister addresses forum on Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Opportunities in Beijing - Press Note issued by Press Information Department
AQ
08:32aP T C L XD : PTCL and LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpasses in Lahore - Press Release issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES ASA : PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES : PGS Q3 2019 Update
2BP PLC : Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
3SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
5Oil rises on signs of easing U.S.-China tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group