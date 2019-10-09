TeamSupport : Reports Increased Adoption Among Enterprise Customers

B2B customer support software provider cites company growth driven by year-over-year increases in multi-year customer agreements and larger deal values

TeamSupport, the industry's top business-to-business (B2B) focused customer support software solution, has increased its enterprise-level customer base to 71% of its total base, up from 60% two years ago. As a result, enterprise customers account for 85% of ARR, up from 75% over the same period.

“Our growth, especially among the largest companies in the market, is a testament to our entire team’s drive to aggressively pursue our goals,” said Robert C. Johnson, CEO of TeamSupport. “When we saw our customer base of enterprise-level B2B companies finding success with our platform, we knew we had a solution built to scale, and it was our job to help them provide the best support possible.”

Because of the company’s strong focus on the enterprise B2B market, customers are signaling confidence in their relationship with TeamSupport, with 76% of all customers signing multi-month contracts, an increase from 59% two years ago.

Built to serve robust B2B support teams, the TeamSupport platform allows support professionals to develop positive relationships with client teams through a suite of collaborative tools. With it, enterprise support teams can effectively share information with each other and customers, enabling them to serve the client holistically while efficiently addressing day-to-day tickets.

The strong enterprise-level customer base will enable TeamSupport to expand upon its current B2B customer support software solution. In addition to an aggressive product roadmap leading into 2020, TeamSupport has significantly ramped up its business development and sales teams.

