TeamViewer AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/24/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Home Member State
TeamViewer AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.09.2019 / 23:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TeamViewer AG announces according to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) that the Federal Republic of Germany is its Home Member State.

24.09.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de

879287  24.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
