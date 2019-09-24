TeamViewer AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
09/24/2019
|
/ Home Member State
24.09.2019
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TeamViewer AG announces according to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) that the Federal Republic of Germany is its Home Member State.
