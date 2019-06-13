TeamViewer Expands Partnership with Zoho through Zoho CRM's Meeting Integration Platform

Tampa Bay, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TeamViewer®, the world’s leading provider of remote connectivity solutions, announced today that its online meeting tools are now integrated with Zoho CRM, a leading cloud-based customer relationship management platform. These tools, which are immediately available on the Zoho Marketplace, were built using a cloud-based platform for integrating online meeting applications with Zoho CRM.

"TeamViewer is a great fit for the type of partnerships we're looking to make," says Anand Nergunam, VP Revenue Acceleration, at Zoho Corporation. "Zoho CRM's seamless integration with TeamViewer will allow sales teams to have productive online meetings that are enhanced by the added context gained from Zoho CRM's multichannel sales enablement platform."

Combining TeamViewer meetings with Zoho CRM allows salespeople to schedule and launch online meetings directly in their familiar interface and workflow. The integration enables sales and customers and support professionals to:

Create TeamViewer meetings ad hoc from within Zoho CRM and share them with one click to end customers and colleagues

Receive a list of all scheduled meetings along with the relevant details

Join meetings directly from Zoho CRM screens

This extension to the Zoho CRM platform enhances the prospect/customer communication and shortens sales cycles. Moreover, it supports the collaboration between various internal teams and improves productivity.

“TeamViewer partnered with Zoho prior this year to provide remote connectivity from within Zoho Desk and Zoho CRM,” says Alfredo Patron, executive vice president of business development at TeamViewer. “We will continue to expand our relationship with Zoho to provide additional value for our joint customers. Integrating TeamViewer meeting functionality within Zoho CRM will help companies improve employee productivity and increase revenue.”

The extension was built on Zoho MeetingBridge Platform, which enables online meeting solution vendors to integrate their application with Zoho CRM and provide an easy, seamless meeting experience to Zoho CRM users. Zoho MeetingBridge is a free to use integration platform where online meeting solution vendors can build extensions and promote them directly to Zoho CRM users worldwide through the Zoho Marketplace. The platform was designed to let software developers build new integrations that offer sales teams a great contextual experience when they schedule and conduct online meetings from within the Zoho CRM interface.

Zoho customers looking for more information about integration can go here. A separate TeamViewer license is required, in addition to Zoho CRM.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies. In 2017, Zoho introduced the revolutionary Zoho One, an integrated suite of applications for the entire business.

For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/one.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 40 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Austin (US), Utrecht (The Netherlands), Singapore, Dubai (UAE), Yokohama (Japan), and Beijing (China).

For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

About TeamViewer

As the leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 1.8 billion devices; more than 40 million devices are online at any time. Founded in 2005 in Goppingen, Germany, the company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States and Asia Pacific.

For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

