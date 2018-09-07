Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TeamViewer Tensor - Scalable, Secure Enterprise Remote Connectivity Platform - Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

  • Launch of integrated enterprise connectivity solution Teamviewer Tensor at TechCrunch Disrupt
  • SaaS platform taps into enterprise demand for maximum security and flexibility
  • New functionalities cater to corporate environment and allow for IoT and AR innovation

From TechCrunch Disrupt –– TeamViewer®, the global connectivity powerhouse, announced the immediate availability of TeamViewer Tensor, a new enterprise SaaS platform for secure remote access, support, control and collaboration. Built on TeamViewer’s industry-leading infrastructure and software, TeamViewer Tensor caters to the distinct regulatory environment and specific requirements of large corporations for connecting their global workforce. The platform introduces a set of new enterprise-class functionalities including comprehensive reporting logs, advanced authentication management as well as mass deployment capabilities.

A cloud-based offering, TeamViewer Tensor taps into rising enterprise demand for SaaS solutions that feature maximum security and greater flexibility compared to on-premises server installations. The platform leverages TeamViewer’s global access network of more than 1000+ routers to offer swift performance and large-scale deployments that can be up and running in minutes with zero hardware costs. Its out-of-the-box functionality and device agnostic, cross-platform compatibility brings a superior user and admin experience to securely connect anything, anywhere, anytime.

“TeamViewer Tensor leverages our leadership in remote connectivity for the global enterprise workspace,” said Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer. “TeamViewer offers the broadest set of features for the highest number of platforms and has by far the most installations and concurrent remote access sessions. TeamViewer Tensor builds on this strength to address the typical pain points of enterprises to help them implement state-of-the-art connectivity, increase productivity and pave the way for IoT and AR innovation.”

Secure connectivity has grown into a decisive success factor at the core of global business operations. A recent survey conducted by ResearchNow SSI found that 57 percent of polled companies in the United States define remote access and support capabilities as highly business-critical.

Key capabilities of TeamViewer Tensor include:

Security
Teamviewer Tensor works with Identity providers using SAML 2.0 to better manage, centralize, secure and control account logins (e.g. ADFS, Azure Okta and OneLogin). It offers Single-Sign-On (SSO) for more efficient user authentication and leverages corporate policies from central user management as defined with the identity provider (e.g. password policies, smart-card authentication, YubiKey). Any user change (e.g. deactivation) is updated without requiring additional input.

Auditability
Comprehensive logging is used to support audit trails as well as optional documentation of internal and external compliance processes. TeamViewer Tensor allows companies to opt in and out any time to collect a log of all relevant actions (who, what, when, where) during remote control sessions and for activities performed at the management console level with reports only visible to authorised users.

Scalability
TeamViewer Tensor can easily be scaled to a large number of devices (Windows and Mac) using standard software deployment solutions. End users are not disturbed, with minimal input required by administrators and the service can be up and running within minutes.

Manageability
As a device agnostic platform, TeamViewer Tensor connects PC to PC, mobile to PC, PC to mobile, and even mobile to mobile running on Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, Universal Windows Platform and BlackBerry.

Integration
TeamViewer Tensor can be easily integrated with many of the platforms commonly used within large organizations. It integrates with Microsoft Intune, Dynamics 365 and Active Directory, MobileIron, Amazon WorkSpaces, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Atlassian Jira, Freshworks, Freshdesk, IBM MaaS360, Salesforce, Ninja and more.

About TeamViewer

As a global connectivity powerhouse, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. Its market-leading solutions offer secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 1.7 billion devices and serves at least 40m concurrent connections at any time. Founded in 2005, the company employs more than 700 people in offices across Germany, the United States, Japan and Australia. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:12pWELLS FARGO : Selects Al Kenrick to Lead Middle Market Banking in Silicon Valley and Central Coast
PU
03:12pSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:12pPALATIN TECHNOLOGIES : Global Biotechnology Market Grows as Demand for Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Increases
PU
03:12pHRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Within next year Hrvatski Telekom will provide Internet speeds of at least 20Mbit/s to 1GBit/s
PU
03:12pUNIPETROL : Changes to UNIPETROL, a.s. Board of Directors
PU
03:12pZEAL NETWORK : Up for two awards
PU
03:12pING GROEP : to pay 775 million euros fine in money-launder case
AQ
03:11pCFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on Scott P. Evans
PR
03:08pREXEL : Press release
GL
03:07pHONG KONG LIFE SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGIES LIM : list of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
5DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.