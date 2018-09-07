TeamViewer Tensor - Scalable, Secure Enterprise Remote Connectivity Platform - Now Available

From TechCrunch
Disrupt –– TeamViewer®,
the global connectivity powerhouse, announced the immediate availability
of TeamViewer Tensor, a new enterprise SaaS platform for secure
remote access, support, control and collaboration. Built on TeamViewer’s
industry-leading infrastructure and software, TeamViewer Tensor
caters to the distinct regulatory environment and specific requirements
of large corporations for connecting their global workforce. The
platform introduces a set of new enterprise-class functionalities
including comprehensive reporting logs, advanced authentication
management as well as mass deployment capabilities.
A cloud-based offering, TeamViewer Tensor taps into rising
enterprise demand for SaaS solutions that feature maximum security and
greater flexibility compared to on-premises server installations. The
platform leverages TeamViewer’s global access network of more than 1000+
routers to offer swift performance and large-scale deployments that can
be up and running in minutes with zero hardware costs. Its
out-of-the-box functionality and device agnostic, cross-platform
compatibility brings a superior user and admin experience to securely
connect anything, anywhere, anytime.
“TeamViewer Tensor leverages our leadership in remote
connectivity for the global enterprise workspace,” said Oliver Steil,
CEO of TeamViewer. “TeamViewer offers the broadest set of features for
the highest number of platforms and has by far the most installations
and concurrent remote access sessions. TeamViewer Tensor builds
on this strength to address the typical pain points of enterprises to
help them implement state-of-the-art connectivity, increase productivity
and pave the way for IoT and AR innovation.”
Secure connectivity has grown into a decisive success factor at the core
of global business operations. A recent survey conducted by ResearchNow
SSI found that 57 percent of polled companies in the United States
define remote access and support capabilities as highly
business-critical.
Key capabilities of TeamViewer Tensor include:
Security
Teamviewer Tensor
works with Identity providers using SAML 2.0 to better manage,
centralize, secure and control account logins (e.g. ADFS, Azure Okta and
OneLogin). It offers Single-Sign-On (SSO) for more efficient user
authentication and leverages corporate policies from central user
management as defined with the identity provider (e.g. password
policies, smart-card authentication, YubiKey). Any user change (e.g.
deactivation) is updated without requiring additional input.
Auditability
Comprehensive logging is
used to support audit trails as well as optional documentation of
internal and external compliance processes. TeamViewer Tensor
allows companies to opt in and out any time to collect a log of all
relevant actions (who, what, when, where) during remote control sessions
and for activities performed at the management console level with
reports only visible to authorised users.
Scalability
TeamViewer Tensor
can easily be scaled to a large number of devices (Windows and Mac)
using standard software deployment solutions. End users are not
disturbed, with minimal input required by administrators and the service
can be up and running within minutes.
Manageability
As a device agnostic
platform, TeamViewer Tensor connects PC to PC, mobile to PC, PC
to mobile, and even mobile to mobile running on Windows, macOS, Linux,
Chrome OS, iOS, Android, Universal Windows Platform and BlackBerry.
Integration
TeamViewer Tensor
can be easily integrated with many of the platforms commonly used within
large organizations. It integrates with Microsoft Intune, Dynamics 365
and Active Directory, MobileIron, Amazon WorkSpaces, Zendesk,
ServiceNow, Atlassian Jira, Freshworks, Freshdesk, IBM MaaS360,
Salesforce, Ninja and more.
