TeamViewer exceeds 2 billion installations on devices all over the world

TeamViewer®, a global leader in secure remote connectivity solutions, has reached another milestone: since inception of the company, TeamViewer’s software has been installed on more than 2 billion devices globally representing 2 billion uniquely generated IDs. In October 2015, after ten years in business, TeamViewer was activated on 1 billion devices. Now, only three and a half years later, another 1 billion installations have been added.

What is so special about 2 billion installations?

A TeamViewer ID is unique for every individual device and can be used to contact that device from any other instance of TeamViewer. Every device’s unique ID is generated when TeamViewer is installed and activated on the device for the first time. 2 billion installations also represent a large variety of use cases. From helping a co-worker in an office thousands of miles away or remotely controlling IoT devices in various industries to maintaining servers or IT infrastructure that businesses depend on, TeamViewer is there for users around the world.

How did we get here?

A key factor in this success story is TeamViewer’s business model: the software is free for private use, helping family and friends with their day-to-day technical requests in real-time, whilst business customers need to buy a subscription. This has promoted the viral spread of TeamViewer and generated a loyal user base that is not only quick in downloading the latest version of the software, but also happy to provide valuable feedback. This way, TeamViewer not only ensures high quality standards, but also is able to get a comprehensive picture of how the market responds to its product.

“It has been an incredible journey so far, and I would like to say thank you to our team and our users for their contribution to our success as well as their trust in our products,” says Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer. “Since the beginning of TeamViewer in 2005, the ways that customers use our software have changed and grown as the challenges of the modern workplace evolved. Feedback from users is supporting us to understand what is needed to solve difficulties in tech support, field service support, IT administration, teleworking and IoT.”

What lies ahead?

TeamViewer is well-positioned to capitalize on various mega trends that are shaping today’s economy and society. The digitization of all business processes and an extremely connected world with ever more devices, rising collaboration around the world, the need for higher productivity and efficiency, as well as new working styles based on flexible and remote work and finally an increased consciousness for sustainability and climate topics leading to travel reduction – all of these developments are expected to support TeamViewer’s further success.

“With our connectivity platform and various solutions for remote access and support, remote monitoring and management as well as online collaboration we believe we are ideally positioned for the era of hyper-connectivity,” adds Oliver Steil. “Companies of all sizes benefit from our software portfolio also covering Internet of Things as well as Augmented Reality features. The possible use cases will further evolve with the imagination of our users.”

About TeamViewer

As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online at the same time. Founded in 2005 in Goeppingen, Germany, the company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

