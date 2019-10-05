Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teamster Picket Lines At Republic Services Facilities Continue For Third Day In A Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 10:16am EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Striking Republic Services sanitation workers from Massachusetts continued their picket line extensions for the third day in a row, at three different Republic Services facilities in the greater Seattle area this morning.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The picket line extensions to four Republic Services facilities over the last three days caused the company to cancel waste and recycling collection operations in at least ten cities in the Seattle area. Hundreds of local Republic Services workers – members of Teamsters Local 38, Local 117, Local 174, and Local 763 – have exercised their right to refuse to cross picket lines.

The striking workers, members of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston, have been on strike since August, after Republic refused to offer them a contract with a livable wage and affordable health care. On average, they are paid 40 percent below what it takes to make a living wage in Massachusetts for a family with one adult and one child, according to the Economic Policy Institute's Family Budget Calculator. 

To date, striking members of Teamsters Local 25 have extended picket lines to over 15 cities, and hundreds of Republic Services employees at those locations have refused to cross the picket lines.

Microsoft founder and Seattle-area resident Bill Gates is Republic Services' biggest shareholder. His personal investment manager, Michael Larson, sits on Republic's Board of Directors.

"This company is risking doing permanent damage to its reputation," said Sean O'Brien, President of Teamsters Local 25 and Teamsters International Vice President. "When Bill Gates gets over $100 million in stock dividends from Republic each year, but front-line trash collectors are begging for a living wage and affordable health care, workers are going to get fed up and say: No more. Republic workers in other cities have also gone on strike, to protest the company's violations of federal labor laws."

"Sanitation work is the fifth-most deadly job in America," O'Brien said. "These workers put their lives on the line every day to protect the public health. Yet Gates and Republic executives have chosen to pay themselves outrageous sums of money instead of providing trash collectors a fair return on the dangerous work they do in the streets every day."

The Teamsters represent over 7,000 Republic Services workers across the country. Recently, hundreds of Republic sanitation workers in Northern and Southern California represented by Teamsters Local 350 and 396 voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against the company.

Last month, Republic sanitation workers represented by Teamsters Local 728 went on strike in Cumming, Georgia, to protest the company's violations of federal laws that protect workers' rights.

Recent calculations show that workers in 10 cities with a combined population of over 1 million residents are currently in contract negotiations with Republic Services, and that Teamsters in 31 cities with a combined population of over 6 million residents have the right to honor picket lines. 

Contact:
Sean Martin, (617) 756-7474

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamster-picket-lines-at-republic-services-facilities-continue-for-third-day-in-a-row-300932627.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aFARFETCH : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Farfetch Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – FTCH
BU
10:16aTeamster Picket Lines At Republic Services Facilities Continue For Third Day In A Row
PR
10:15aExtruded Polystyrene (XPS) to Expand 4.7% Annually Through 2023
PR
10:05aROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IFF
GL
10:00aBragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Conagra Brands, Fluor Corporation, GTT Communications, and Health Insurance Innovations and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
10:00aBragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Acadia Healthcare, American Renal Associates, Camping World Holdings, and Cardinal Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:57aENTERGY : ANO Begins Refueling Outage, Brings in 1,200 Additional Workers
PU
09:54aBoard Meeting in Progress of Nishat Chunian Power Limited
AQ
09:54aALLIED BANK : Credit of Interim Cash Dividend of Allied Bank Limited
AQ
09:54aNEXT CAPITAL : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2019 of Next Capital Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group