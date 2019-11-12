Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teamsters And Allies Protest UC Pay Cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:56pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, November 13, at 7:30 am, Teamsters and their allies in the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be attending the University of California Board of Regents Meeting to speak out against a proposed pay cut for administrative professionals employed by the UC System. The pay cut, a 1.5 percent increase to employee retirement contributions, would impose an undue financial burden on many workers who are already having difficulty keeping up with California's increasingly high cost of living.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Members of Teamsters Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network will be gathering outside of Robertson Auditorium at 7:30am to demonstrate against the pay cut. They will also be testifying during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting and presenting a petition signed by hundreds of UC staff members who are going on record to oppose the pay cut. Members of both organizations will be available for interviews during the event.

WHAT:       

UC Board of Regents Meeting and Demonstration



WHEN:      

November 13, 2019


7:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time


Meeting and Public Comment Period begin promptly at 8:30am



WHERE:     

Robertson Auditorium


UCSF–Mission Bay Conference Center


1675 Owens Street


San Francisco, CA 94158



WHO:      

Members of the UC Board of Regents


Local 2010 Secretary-Treasurer Jason Rabinowitz


Members of Local 2010 and the UC Administrative Professionals Network

Contact:
Aimee Baror, (785) 424-4831
abaror@teamsters2010.org 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-and-allies-protest-uc-pay-cut-300956945.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 2010


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07pGlobal oil demand growth to slow from 2025 - IEA
RE
07:02pIMAGION BIOSYSTEMS : ' patent issued in India
PR
07:01pCOOK MEDICAL : 's Leadership Updates in Asia-pacific Reinforce Focus on Growth and Physician Relationships
BU
07:01pCHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07:01pALVOPETRO ENERGY : Announces Operational Update and Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
07:01pBFM Partners With Triton Digital for Unrivaled Delivery, Monetization, and Measurement of Streaming Audio and Podcast Content
BU
07:01pSTARBUCKS : Unveils Epic 35,000-Square-Foot Reserve Roastery in Chicago
BU
07:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds iRobot Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – IRBT
GL
07:00pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Uber Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 3rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – UBER
GL
06:59pGROQ : Adds Compute Veteran Stuart Pann to Its Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group