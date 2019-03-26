Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Teamsters Material Specialists Ratify Agreement At Southwest Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:28am EDT

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 90 percent of the bargaining unit participating in the election, Teamsters material specialists voted overwhelmingly to ratify their tentative agreement with Southwest Airlines.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The ratification vote marks the conclusion of negotiations that first began in September of 2013. The collective bargaining agreement covers more than 300 material specialists that deliver, store and stock aircraft parts and are members of Teamsters Locals 19, 104, 201, 455, 769, 781 and 986.

The five-year agreement includes three percent annual wage increases and top out rate of $35 per hour, the highest in the industry for material specialists. It also includes a guarantee that the company will hire more material specialists and a ratification bonus equivalent to 30 percent of each worker's wages for last year.

"This was a long and tough negotiation, but the SWA Material Specialists Negotiating Committee stood strong to ensure that the members got what they needed in the agreement," said Teamsters Airline Division International Representative and SWA Negotiating Committee Chairman Bob Fisher.

"I am very pleased that our membership decided to ratify a mutually satisfactory agreement that was reached by union negotiators and Southwest Airlines working cooperatively," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information.  Follow us on Twitter on @Teamsters and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911
kdeniz@teamster.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-material-specialists-ratify-agreement-at-southwest-airlines-300818634.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aBlack Girls CODE to Host Seattle Pop-up Robotics Workshops in Advance of Chapter Opening
GL
10:50aAVIVA : Form 8.3 - Charter Court PLC
PU
10:50aIN JAPAN, MANY THINGS ARE A BIT DIFFERENT. FOR EXAMPLE : A good car should function as a power source in the event of a natural disaster – and ideally cook rice as well. ...
PU
10:50aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Covers All Bases for 2019 Blue Jays Season, Starting with Opening Day on March 28
PU
10:50aTECAN : State-of-the-art assays for myasthenia gravis
PU
10:50aABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK : Release from Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt (ADIB.CA) concerning the Board of Directors & the Executive Managers
AQ
10:50aMERGER ALERT &NDASH;TCF AND HF : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
GL
10:50aMintHealth Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications
GL
10:50aPrevent Child Abuse America Encourages ‘Do More of What You Love' to Help Families Thrive this April, Child Abuse Prevention Month
GL
10:49aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei presents flagship smartphone in Paris during Chinese leader's visit
RE
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.