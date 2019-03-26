Teamsters Material Specialists Ratify Agreement At Southwest Airlines

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 90 percent of the bargaining unit participating in the election, Teamsters material specialists voted overwhelmingly to ratify their tentative agreement with Southwest Airlines.

The ratification vote marks the conclusion of negotiations that first began in September of 2013. The collective bargaining agreement covers more than 300 material specialists that deliver, store and stock aircraft parts and are members of Teamsters Locals 19, 104, 201, 455, 769, 781 and 986.

The five-year agreement includes three percent annual wage increases and top out rate of $35 per hour, the highest in the industry for material specialists. It also includes a guarantee that the company will hire more material specialists and a ratification bonus equivalent to 30 percent of each worker's wages for last year.

"This was a long and tough negotiation, but the SWA Material Specialists Negotiating Committee stood strong to ensure that the members got what they needed in the agreement," said Teamsters Airline Division International Representative and SWA Negotiating Committee Chairman Bob Fisher.

"I am very pleased that our membership decided to ratify a mutually satisfactory agreement that was reached by union negotiators and Southwest Airlines working cooperatively," said Capt. David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division.

