Teamsters To Enter Mediation On Behalf Of United Airlines Maintenance Controllers

02/05/2019 | 01:28pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 5, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Airlines will jointly ask the National Mediation Board (NMB) to mediate negotiation for an agreement covering maintenance controllers working at the company. The 90 maintenance controllers work in the carrier's Chicago headquarters and coordinate maintenance and repairs for United Airlines' aircraft fleet.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"We're looking forward to a productive conversation with the company and the NMB," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "We're confident that all of us can work together to craft a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the value, expertise and professionalism that these workers bring to United Airlines."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact
Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911
kdeniz@teamster.org 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamsters-to-enter-mediation-on-behalf-of-united-airlines-maintenance-controllers-300790128.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters


© PRNewswire 2019
