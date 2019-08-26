Teamsters Union Stands With AT&T Workers On Strike

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union stands in solidarity with over 20,000 AT&T workers who went on strike over the weekend in nine states across the Southeast. The workers are striking over unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract.

"The 1.4 million members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters stand in solidarity with 20,000 AT&T workers and their union, the Communications Workers of America (CWA)," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "We support their efforts to achieve a fair contract."

The strike involves technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T's residential and business telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

According to CWA, the union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the company for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions. Additional unfair labor practice charges were filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities protected under the National Labor Relations Act.

