Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 01:23pm EDT
Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang attends the company's 20th anniversary party at a stadium in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - A tearful Jack Ma formally left Alibaba on Tuesday, donning a guitar and a rock star wig at an event for thousands of employees of the e-commerce giant he founded 20 years ago in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China.

During a four hour celebration in an 80,000-capacity stadium, Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman delivered on his promise of a year ago to hand over to CEO Daniel Zhang.

Costumed performers, some dancing to dubstep music and dressed in traditional Chinese dress, and singers paid tribute to Ma's reputation for dressing up and performing at big events, entering to a parade of floats representing Alibaba divisions such as shopping site Tmall and payment service Ant Financial.

"After tonight I will start a new life. I do believe the world is good, there are so many opportunities, and I love excitement so much, which is why I will retire early," Ma told guests and employees.

Ma was spotted at one point welling up with tears as staff put on skits and sang songs, prompting the topic "Jack Ma has cried" to trend on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Towards the end of the ceremony, Ma, co-founder Lucy Peng, and CEO of Alibaba's technology committee Wang Juan donned rock star-style leather jackets and wigs to perform Chinese pop songs. They were joined by co-founder Joe Tsai dressed in Marilyn Monroe style white dress and a blonde wig.

Zhang, also clad in rock star garb, then delivered a solo, having earlier said that Alibaba would keep investing in areas such as cloud computing.

Ma's exit comes as Alibaba has grown to become Asia's most valuable listed company, with a market capitalisation of $460 billion. It employs over 100,000 people, and has expanded into financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The company also said on Tuesday that it had adopted six new core values, among which one was a pledge to "respect the work-life balance decisions of every individual", marking a step away from Ma's recent comments urging tech company employees to work nights and weekends, which sparked a nationwide debate.

Ma also told attendees that he hoped to see Alibaba shoulder more responsibility to improve society amid the sweeping changes brought about by technologies like big data and 5G.

"It is not easy to be a strong company, but it is more difficult to be a good company," he said. "A strong company is determined by its commercial ability, while a good company is responsible and kind."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Hangzhou, Additional Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Josh Horwitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -1.99% 174.16 Delayed Quote.29.70%
SUN ART RETAIL GROUP LTD 0.66% 7.68 End-of-day quote.-3.76%
WEIBO CORP (ADR) 0.89% 49.97 Delayed Quote.-15.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pThe New Tax Math for People Living in High-Tax States -- Journal Report
DJ
01:47pSURVEY : Check Use Drops to a New Low for B2B Payments 09/10/2019
PU
01:43pGermany sticking to balanced budget goal, Merkel says
RE
01:41pNaspers' Prosus indicative pricing 58.70 euros per share
RE
01:38pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's new oil sales formula includes U.S. crude delivered to Houston - sources
RE
01:37pWESTERN GROWERS : Tom Nassif to Be Honored for Extraordinary Contributions to the Fresh Produce Industry
PU
01:30pIBM, Fraunhofer partner on German-backed quantum computing research push
RE
01:29pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
01:28pWall Street dips as tech stocks lag; trade hopes cushion fall
RE
01:23pTearful Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation may dip below $20 billion in fresh blow to leading investor SoftBank
4LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research
5BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group