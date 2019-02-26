Tech CU Financial Advisor, Debbie Krumwiede, Earns Special Designation of Certified Retirement Counselor

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Debbie Krumwiede, a senior financial advisor at Tech CU, became one of three people in the city of San Jose to earn the special designation of Certified Retirement Counselor. She is also one of only 119 people in the State of California to receive the designation.



Designed to enhance a professional’s understanding of retirement planning concepts and principles, the Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC) certification enables financial professionals to address the challenges facing today’s retirees. Unlike other retirement credentials that typically cover only accumulation planning OR distribution planning, the CRC certification covers both. The CRC certification is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). The Independent third-party accreditation signifies that those named a Certified Retirement Counselor are an elite group of qualified retirement professionals.

“At Tech CU, our goal is to deliver an excellent member experience while empowering our members to succeed financially. Debbie’s certification is a huge accomplishment and one that we know will help members who are looking for retirement planning services get the best advice they need,” said Robert Reed, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer at Tech CU.

A financial advisor for more than 25 years, Debbie is a retirement specialist who works to create comprehensive plans that incorporate a client’s goals and objectives. She also prides herself on building strong client relationships through needs analysis and implementation of investment strategies.

Debbie is registered through Cetera Investment Services, LLC in the state of California. She is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary and holds the following FINRA Registrations through Cetera Investment Services, LLC: Series 7 General Securities, Series 63 Uniform Securities Agent State Law, Series 65 Uniform Investment Advisor Law.

