Tech CU Helps More Than 35,000 Consumers Commit to Green Energy

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today its continued commitment to green energy alternatives. Since 2016, the company has funded more than $1 billion in residential solar loans through its partnership with Sunlight Financial, helping more than 35,000 homeowners across the country save money while protecting the environment.

In addition to helping its members go green via solar loans, Tech CU is also taking steps to change its impact on the environment. In 2016, the company installed solar panels at its headquarters, reducing its non-renewable energy consumption by 40 percent. The company also installed LED lights, and has partnered with Tesla since November 2013 to support electric auto financing.

In 2017, the company also began offering solar loans for its commercial, nonprofit, and government members. Its commercial solar financing program currently offers a range of financing options including: 

  • Leases: For commercial entities unable to use solar tax benefits.
  • Loans: For commercial entities who can use solar tax benefits, and for non-profits ineligible for tax benefits.
  • Tax-exempt leases: Designed specifically for government entities.

“At Tech CU, taking care of our environment and embracing green energy alternatives has always been a focus,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “In addition to helping consumers embrace clean energy, we strive to do so as well. From our renewable energy partnerships supporting panels, batteries and auto, to installing solar panels and LED lights at our office, we look forward to enjoying (and helping homeowners enjoy) the benefits of green energy for years to come.”

About Tech CU
Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $3 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 120,000 members living and working throughout the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonora, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU invests its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to leverage technology to provide convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best-performing credit union in CA, and third best-performing credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row, among the 552 credit unions with assets over $500 million evaluated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.

Contact:
Linden Kohtz
Public Relations, Tech CU
lkohtz@techcu.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
