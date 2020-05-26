Log in
Tech Company, Wired2Perform, Sets Out to Enhance Human Capital Performance

05/26/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wired2Perform, a workforce analytics software-as-a-service platform, combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to sync people with their best available opportunities and helps talent leaders grow, optimize and access a more agile workforce. Built for the now-of-work, Wired2Perform continuously recalibrates individual profiles with new skills, interests, talents and aspirations. 

Wired2Perform offers individuals and companies a quick and easy assessment tool to help advance productivity by creating self-aware individuals and high-performance teams. The platform’s psychometric test unlocks human capital performance management through tailored behavioral insights, allowing organizations to increase productivity, tenure, and company culture. This tool is designed for individual workers, c-suite executives, and human resource departments during the hiring process and for long-term employee management and retention.

The Wired2Perform assessment allows managers to build specialized teams and select members with the right mix of skills and vision to drive growth and profit, all while offering an in-depth breakdown of what motivates an employee, what they fear, their communication style, and what they look for in a workplace. 

“Wired2Perform can help people find their purpose, bring more understanding to workers already in their desired field and help manage the new, unprecedented challenges that our workforce faces in today’s world,” said Raghu Misra, serial tech entrepreneur, and founder of Wired2Perform.

As Wired2Perform continues to grow, users will find it is more than just an assessment tool but serves as an online community. Users can complete a profile, take the assessment, invite and share results with their friends and family, connect with like-minded people and analyze their network connections.

“Wired2Perform was launched to sync talent with opportunity, after discovering the importance of matching a person’s behavioral insights to the right opportunities — empowering individuals and teams to thrive,” said Misra. “Now, my passion and mission behind the brand is more important than ever with virtual teams continuing to build workforce agility for what’s next. Each day we are working with industry and human capital experts to increase the value we can provide to both our individual and corporate users. We are taking people analytics to the next level.”

Under the theme of creating Behaviorally Smart™ tools, the new calendar feature through Wired2Perform will revolutionize how meetings are planned, conducted and analyzed. It aims to increase the productivity levels of meetings by helping users understand the attendees they collaborate with, crowd-source meeting notes in real-time, assign tasks, drive accountability and view meeting analytics. Popular meeting tools like Google Suite, Office 365, Slack and Zoom are integrated into the platform, with more to follow.

To try out these features and join the community, please visit wired2perform.com.

About Wired2Perform
Wired2Perform is a workforce analytics platform that combines behavioral science and advanced analytics to sync people with their best available opportunities and helps talent leaders grow, optimize, and access a more agile workforce. Built for the now-of-work, Wired2Perform continuously recalibrates individual profiles with new skills, interests, talents, and aspirations. Wired2Perform believes in changing the future of work into a more meaningful and harmonious space through the platform’s online community. It helps employees tap into their passions and potential. Learn more at wired2perform.com.

Media Contact:
Carey Jester
Media Relations for Wired2Perform
cjester@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
