Tech Data : Appoints John O'Shea President, Americas

Tech Data today announced John O’Shea has been appointed President of the Americas. O’Shea brings nearly 20 years of proven leadership experience at Tech Data, most recently heading the company’s Global Lifecycle Management business unit, which has grown to serve customers around the world as part of the company’s strategy to deliver to higher value. O’Shea’s appointment follows Joe Quaglia’s retirement from Tech Data.

“We are thrilled for John to lead the Americas region at such a pivotal moment in Tech Data’s history as we embark on our exciting next chapter of expansion and transformation as a private company,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data. “Throughout his career, John has proven himself as a strong leader with extensive industry experience and operational acumen. This expertise combined with an unwavering commitment to our channel partners and shared values make him a natural fit to lead our Americas region.”

Hume added, “As we welcome John to the role, we also want to thank Joe for his outstanding leadership and countless contributions to Tech Data’s success over the years.”

As president of the Americas region, O’Shea will lead the strategy and execution of Tech Data’s Americas business, which includes the U.S., Canada and Latin America. In addition, he will lead two of the company’s global specialized businesses, including Security Solutions and Global Lifecycle Management.

“I am extremely energized to lead our Americas region and to help drive Tech Data’s transformation, building on all the tremendous momentum Joe and the rest of the Americas Executive Board have built,” O’Shea said. “In particular, I am looking forward to working closely with our channel partners and our colleagues to build on our strategy of delivering higher value in pursuit of our vision to be the vital link in the technology ecosystem.”

Prior to taking the helm of the Americas region, O’Shea led Tech Data’s Global Lifecycle Management business, a specialized solution business that offers end-to-end product and customer lifecycle services, after previously serving as President of Vology, a leading managed IT solutions provider. Prior to Vology, O’Shea was with Tech Data for 16 years, during which time he progressed through various leadership roles, including Vice President, HP Solutions Group, and Vice President of Product Marketing, Networking. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and an MBA from Florida State University.

