Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tech Data : Appoints John O'Shea President, Americas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Tech Data today announced John O’Shea has been appointed President of the Americas. O’Shea brings nearly 20 years of proven leadership experience at Tech Data, most recently heading the company’s Global Lifecycle Management business unit, which has grown to serve customers around the world as part of the company’s strategy to deliver to higher value. O’Shea’s appointment follows Joe Quaglia’s retirement from Tech Data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005893/en/

John O'Shea, Tech Data President of the Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

John O'Shea, Tech Data President of the Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled for John to lead the Americas region at such a pivotal moment in Tech Data’s history as we embark on our exciting next chapter of expansion and transformation as a private company,” said Rich Hume, chief executive officer, Tech Data. “Throughout his career, John has proven himself as a strong leader with extensive industry experience and operational acumen. This expertise combined with an unwavering commitment to our channel partners and shared values make him a natural fit to lead our Americas region.”

Hume added, “As we welcome John to the role, we also want to thank Joe for his outstanding leadership and countless contributions to Tech Data’s success over the years.”

As president of the Americas region, O’Shea will lead the strategy and execution of Tech Data’s Americas business, which includes the U.S., Canada and Latin America. In addition, he will lead two of the company’s global specialized businesses, including Security Solutions and Global Lifecycle Management.

“I am extremely energized to lead our Americas region and to help drive Tech Data’s transformation, building on all the tremendous momentum Joe and the rest of the Americas Executive Board have built,” O’Shea said. “In particular, I am looking forward to working closely with our channel partners and our colleagues to build on our strategy of delivering higher value in pursuit of our vision to be the vital link in the technology ecosystem.”

Prior to taking the helm of the Americas region, O’Shea led Tech Data’s Global Lifecycle Management business, a specialized solution business that offers end-to-end product and customer lifecycle services, after previously serving as President of Vology, a leading managed IT solutions provider. Prior to Vology, O’Shea was with Tech Data for 16 years, during which time he progressed through various leadership roles, including Vice President, HP Solutions Group, and Vice President of Product Marketing, Networking. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and an MBA from Florida State University.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:32pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:31pDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; Drilling Continues
AQ
02:31p­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of this Product Development Program
PR
02:31pWISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends
PR
02:31pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
02:31pPyroGenesis Announces Grants of Incentive Stock Options
GL
02:31pMethanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend
GL
02:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Clutch Bag Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand for Luxury Clutch Bags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXAT THER : EXACT Therapeutics AS - Key information on contemplated share split
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) ..
2DONEGAL GROUP INC. : DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
3DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. : DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Encounters Significant Gas Flows in Its Second Well; D..
4­­­­Vuzix Delivers Customized Waveguide-Based HMD System to a Global Aerospace Firm to Complete Phase IV of..
5WEC ENERGY GROUP : WISCONSIN ELECTRIC : declares quarterly dividends

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group