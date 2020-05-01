Tech Down After Amazon Warning -- Tech Roundup

Log in
05/01/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

The technology sector fell after Amazon.com and Apple earnings reports dashed hopes that some companies would ride out the coronavirus pandemic without incurring serious damage to their businesses.

Shares of Amazon plunged after Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the online megastore, warned shareholders that profits from increased sales would be spent on delivering and warehousing goods safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee called on Mr. Bezos to testify on its private-label practices, citing a Wall Street Journal investigation that found Amazon employees used data about independent sellers on its platform to develop competing products.

Apple shares fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after the iPhone maker cited some signs of recovering demand in recent weeks, but refused, for the first time in years, to provide specifics on growth projections, beyond saying that iPhone revenue would decline on a sequential basis.

Chip stocks fell sharply amid reports that the U.S. Shares of Tesla slid after the chief executive of the electric-car maker tweeted that he thought shares of the company were "too high."

The incident recalled a previous controversy about Mr. Musk making an apparent marijuana reference in a tweet about a potential Tesla buyout.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

