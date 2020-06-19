Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down After Apple Shuts Stores -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell after Apple said it would shut stores in Arizona, Florida and several other states because of a spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of the U.S.

Shares of Apple had hit an all-time high, giving the iPhone and computer maker a valuation over $1.5 trillion before it made the surprise decision public.

A Morgan Stanley survey indicated "consumers shopped the most at Amazon.com in the past month," with more than half saying they shopped exclusively on the tech company's platform versus 5% who shopped exclusively on Walmart.com.

"Furthermore, relative to Walmart.com, Target.com, and Costco.com, Amazon.com's net website usage (defined as % spending more minus % spending less) has grown the most year-over-year," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.57% 349.72 Delayed Quote.19.09%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.37% 46.93 Delayed Quote.-8.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pREMINDER : Employment is a Lagging Indicator
PU
05:47pWORLD BANK : Senegal COVID-19 Response Gets Additional Financial Boost from World Bank
PU
05:36pStocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns
RE
05:32pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 19 June 2020
PU
05:29pWhat pandemic? Colombians shop during VAT-free day amid coronavirus quarantine
RE
05:22pBoeing names new Space Station chief in latest change affecting program
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pPEPSICO, EBAY, APPLE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : Goldman Sachs sets new Sell rating
3AYALA CORPORATION : Australian regulator won't oppose Ayala's takeover bid for Infigen
4GLENCORE PLC : Swiss prosecutors launch Glencore criminal probe over Congo
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS AG : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group