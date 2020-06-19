Tech Down After Apple Shuts Stores -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after Apple said it would shut stores in Arizona, Florida and several other states because of a spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of the U.S.

Shares of Apple had hit an all-time high, giving the iPhone and computer maker a valuation over $1.5 trillion before it made the surprise decision public.

A Morgan Stanley survey indicated "consumers shopped the most at Amazon.com in the past month," with more than half saying they shopped exclusively on the tech company's platform versus 5% who shopped exclusively on Walmart.com.

"Furthermore, relative to Walmart.com, Target.com, and Costco.com, Amazon.com's net website usage (defined as % spending more minus % spending less) has grown the most year-over-year," said the Morgan Stanley analysts.

