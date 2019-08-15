Log in
Tech Down After Cisco Earnings -- Tech Roundup

08/15/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

The technology sector fell after a slowdown warning from one key player in the sector.

Cisco shares fell sharply, registering their biggest percentage drop in more than five years. The maker of Internet hardware and other technology forecast flat-to-muted revenue growth for the current quarter, reflecting reduced spending by telecommunications customers and weakness in the Chinese market.

Nvidia shares were more or less flat ahead of the chip maker's quarterly earnings report.

WeWork's debt is surging following the company's S-1 filing for a proposed IPO, as investors bet the company could retire bonds before they mature in 2025.

Chinese online retailer Alibaba Group Holding reported a 42% increase in sales and more than doubled profit in its latest quarter, shrugging off fears that the U.S.-China trade conflict and slowing Chinese economic activity would hurt demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 3.03% 166.97 Delayed Quote.18.23%
CISCO SYSTEMS -8.61% 46.25 Delayed Quote.16.80%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.87% 148.77 Delayed Quote.12.41%
