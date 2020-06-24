Tech Down After IMF Cuts Growth View -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after the International Monetary Fund cut its projection for global economic growth even further into the red.

Efforts to reopen the U.S. economy Shares of Dell Technologies and VMware were among the few major gainers on the stock market after reports that the computer-services giant could spin off its stake in the virtualization and cloud computing company.

Electric car-maker Tesla fell slightly from record highs after a survey by influential auto market research firm JD Power found a relatively high incidence of manufacturing-quality problems with the company's cars.

Japanese camera maker Olympus is getting out of the camera business after 84 years to focus on medical devices.

