News : Economy & Forex
Tech Down After Industrial Data -- Tech Roundup

08/22/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

The technology sector ticked lower as weak industrial data stoked recession fears and weighed on risk appetite.

Overstock.com Chief Executive Patrick Byrne is resigning from the company, effective Thursday, following comments about his role in investigations he associated with the "deep state."

HP Chief Executive Dion Weisler is stepping down as the head of the personal-computer and printer maker later this year for family health reasons. Shares of the company fell after hours.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

HP INC -0.16% 18.93 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
