Tech Down After Report on FTC Investigation -- Tech Roundup

02/11/2020 | 05:15pm EST

The technology sector fell after reports the U.S. was expanding its investigation into the "big five" technology companies.

The Federal Trade Commission ordered Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet -- to turn over information and documents relating to the scope, structure and purpose of their takeovers of smaller companies between 2010 and 2019.

Some small tech companies have accused larger rivals of snuffing out competition by buying up companies before they can present a challenge.

Separately, U.S. officials are telling foreign allies that Huawei Technologies can access mobile networks through "back doors" intended for domestic law enforcement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Airbnb swung to a loss for the first nine months of last year as costs rose sharply, The Wall Street Journal reported, raising questions about the valuation and timing of the home-sharing giant's much-anticipated public-markets debut.

Airbnb posted a $322 million net loss for the nine months through September, reversing a $200 million profit for the same period a year earlier. Samsung Electronics launched three models of its flagship Galaxy S phones and a fourth branded as Galaxy Z, upgrading the series with camera tricks and a nostalgic yet novel way to open a smartphone. The Samsung Z Flip opens like a flip phone of the pre-smartPhone era.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

