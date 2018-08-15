Log in
Tech Down After Weak Tencent Earnings -- Tech Roundup

08/15/2018 | 10:45pm CEST

Shares of tech companies fell after a weak earnings report from one Chinese Internet giant. Tencent Holdings fell after the Chinese Internet concern, long a leading light among international tech stocks, reported disappointing revenue and profit for its second quarter, reflecting the effects of regulatory hurdles for its gaming business. The company said net profit dropped 2% to 17.9 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) for the three months ended June 30, constituting 'a huge miss,' according to Shawn Yang, executive director at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, as reported earlier. Uber's second-quarter revenue rose 63% from the prior year to $2.8 billion, while gross bookings, a measure of the overall demand for its ride and delivery services, jumped 41% to about $12 billion, according to a financial statement released by the ride-hailing app. The company's quarterly loss narrowed to $891 million for the quarter. Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell as traders awaited further developments in Chief Executive Elon Musk's plan to take it private.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

