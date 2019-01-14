Log in
Tech Down Amid China Concerns -- Tech Roundup

01/14/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about demand in China. Apple shares resumed their recent decline after a report that Chinese imports fell sharply in December. The maker of the iPhone, iPad and other devices has already warned that diminished demand in China is weighing on its revenue outlook. Shares of chip maker Micron Technology fell after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley warned that it's unlikely there'll be a sustained recovery for the company in 2019.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

