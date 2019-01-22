Tech Down Amid Earnings Concerns - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for earnings. There's a strong possibility of more downward revisions to earnings expectations as economic data weakens, according to strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley. Tech companies are particularly sensitive to a gloomy growth outlook in China, Europe and other international markets. Activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value have purchased substantial stakes in online auctioneer eBay and have called it to exit its StubHub ticketing and classified-ads businesses. The chairman of Chinese technology company Huawei Technologies said the company might move away from western nations in the face of continuing restrictions, British broadcaster BBC reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com