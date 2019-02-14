Tech Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid mixed earnings. Cisco shares rose after the maker of network and security technology posted quarterly earnings ahead of some Wall Street estimates. NetApp shares fell sharply after the data-service company posted weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. Amazon.com shares fell slightly after the online mega store said it was cancelling plans to build some of its HQ2 in Queens, New York. Amazon's cancellation could be a bluff rather than a final decision, as a way to bring the government back to the table, said analysts at brokerage D.A. Davidson, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com