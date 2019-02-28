Log in
Tech Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

02/28/2019 | 04:49pm EST

Shares of technology companies ticked down amid mixed earnings. Shares of Box slid after the cloud-software provider posted revenue growth shy of Wall Street targets, as it struggled to maintain its heady growth rate. Square shares rose after the financial-technology concern posted fourth-quarter revenue ahead of some investors' expectations. Online reservation service Booking Holdings fell sharply after it reported earnings short of some investors' expectations. Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft are planning to give some drivers money to buy stock in their initial public offerings, a rare move that would grant them access to two of the most hotly anticipated IPOs ever.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

