Tech Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked down amid mixed earnings. Shares of Box slid after the cloud-software provider posted revenue growth shy of Wall Street targets, as it struggled to maintain its heady growth rate. Square shares rose after the financial-technology concern posted fourth-quarter revenue ahead of some investors' expectations. Online reservation service Booking Holdings fell sharply after it reported earnings short of some investors' expectations. Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft are planning to give some drivers money to buy stock in their initial public offerings, a rare move that would grant them access to two of the most hotly anticipated IPOs ever.

