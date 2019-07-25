Log in
Tech Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup

07/25/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

The technology sector fell after mixed earnings reports.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell by more than 13% after the company's latest quarterly report failed to quell concerns about its ability to sell cars at a profit, even as orders rise for its Model 3 car.

Amazon.com is scouring New York City for new office space, including the historic building that formerly housed Lord & Taylor's flagship store, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rallied in after-hours trading after its earnings topped Wall Street targets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

