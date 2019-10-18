Tech Down Amid Trepidation On Global Growth -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell amid trepidation about the outlook for global growth.

China reported the slowest rate of economic growth since 1992 for the third quarter.

Oracle said Mark Hurd, one of its two chief executives officers, died Friday, after taking a medical leave of absence, removing the technology giant's top executive for sales and strategy at a time of intensifying competition in the business-software market.

Singapore-based fashion technology startup Zilingo is investing $100 million to launch operations in the U.S. as it builds out its supply-chain business connecting apparel brands with factories and suppliers.

