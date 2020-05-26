Log in
Tech Down Amid U.S.-Chinese Tensions -- Tech Roundup

05/26/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

The technology sector ticked down amid worries about U.S.-Chinese relations.

Apple shares weakened even as the tech giant said it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the U.S. this week.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, a company that's become an emblem of the "coronavirus lockdown" era, gave back some of their recent gains, reflecting growing confidence that Americans will emerge from their homes to work and play, despite the ongoing spread of Covid-19. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.68% 316.73 Delayed Quote.8.60%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -4.13% 164 Delayed Quote.151.41%
