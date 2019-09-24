Tech Down Amid WeWork, China Trade Fears -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell after a major setback for a "unicorn" startup and a hawkish tone on China from President Donald Trump. The PHLX SOXX Semiconductor index fell by almost 2% after Mr. Trump said he would not accept a "bad deal" on trade with China.

"On the trade side of things, the semis are one of the areas that have the most exposure to China," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital Management.

WeWork co-founder and Chief Executive Adam Neumann was forced to step down and cede control of the co-working startup's parent We Co. after its much-anticipated initial public offering was derailed. We Co. named two internal executives as Co-CEOs, effective immediately: Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, a veteran of Amazon.com and a We vice chairman. The floundering office-space startup could crimp the ambitions of Masayoshi Son's firm SoftBank Group, whose giant investment funds have accelerated the venture-capital boom in Silicon Valley. Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of buyout firm Blackstone Group, told the Wall Street Journal that We Co.'s IPO struggles could foreshadow a wider correction in asset prices after a bubble-like run-up for unprofitable startups.

Valuation concerns have already emerged among publicly traded companies, according to one money manager. "Over the last month or two, you've seen a retrenchment in some of the really high valuation growth stocks and a rotation into value stocks which currently tend to be some of the more cyclical names," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital Management. "There was talk among hedge funds that everything [in valuation] was 10 times. It was 10 times revenue for growth stocks and 10 times earnings for value stocks. There really needed to be a reset in valuations."

