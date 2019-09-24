Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down Amid WeWork, China Trade Fears -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

The technology sector fell after a major setback for a "unicorn" startup and a hawkish tone on China from President Donald Trump. The PHLX SOXX Semiconductor index fell by almost 2% after Mr. Trump said he would not accept a "bad deal" on trade with China.

"On the trade side of things, the semis are one of the areas that have the most exposure to China," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital Management.

WeWork co-founder and Chief Executive Adam Neumann was forced to step down and cede control of the co-working startup's parent We Co. after its much-anticipated initial public offering was derailed. We Co. named two internal executives as Co-CEOs, effective immediately: Artie Minson, formerly co-president and chief financial officer, and Sebastian Gunningham, a veteran of Amazon.com and a We vice chairman. The floundering office-space startup could crimp the ambitions of Masayoshi Son's firm SoftBank Group, whose giant investment funds have accelerated the venture-capital boom in Silicon Valley. Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive of buyout firm Blackstone Group, told the Wall Street Journal that We Co.'s IPO struggles could foreshadow a wider correction in asset prices after a bubble-like run-up for unprofitable startups.

Valuation concerns have already emerged among publicly traded companies, according to one money manager. "Over the last month or two, you've seen a retrenchment in some of the really high valuation growth stocks and a rotation into value stocks which currently tend to be some of the more cyclical names," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital Management. "There was talk among hedge funds that everything [in valuation] was 10 times. It was 10 times revenue for growth stocks and 10 times earnings for value stocks. There really needed to be a reset in valuations."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC -0.94% 52.8 Delayed Quote.78.80%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP -1.82% 4540 End-of-day quote.-35.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : July
PU
05:58pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meets Pacific Island Leaders
PU
05:47pWall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry
RE
05:47pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:46pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:41pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:39pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:38pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN : Senator Hassan Statement on Final NTSB Report on Columbia Gas Pipeline Explosions
PU
05:24pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
05:23pTHUNE : It's Time for Congress to Ratify USMCA Now
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
2READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. : READING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, ..
3William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
4TRIUMPH GROUP INC : TRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : HOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group