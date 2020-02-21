Tech Down As COVID-19 Seen Slowing Asian Economic Growth -- Tech Roundup

Log in
02/21/2020 | 05:18pm EST

The technology sector fell as fears about economic-growth outlook in Asia broke the upward momentum for some mega caps.

Shares of Apple, which counts on China as a consumer market and key link in its supply chain, fell sharply, winnowing gains for the year to date to roughly 3%.

Apple is one of the few major companies that has already warned the COVID-19 outbreak will hurt revenue.

Alphabet's Google is resisting efforts to surrender emails, text messages and other documents sought by state investigators probing possible anticompetitive practices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Alphabet fell. EBay is taking steps toward a potential sale of its classified-ads business, which could be worth roughly $10 billion, with interested parties including investment firms TPG and Blackstone Group and German publishing concern Axel Springer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.21% 1483.46 Delayed Quote.13.85%
APPLE INC. -2.26% 313.05 Delayed Quote.9.08%
AXEL SPRINGER SE 0.08% 63.05 Delayed Quote.0.32%
EBAY INC. 1.35% 38.2 Delayed Quote.4.38%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.92% 61.25 Delayed Quote.12.19%
