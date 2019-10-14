Log in
Tech Down As Caution On China Returns -- Tech Roundup

10/14/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

The technology sector was more or less flat as initial enthusiasm about a "Phase One" U.S.-Chinese trade deal wore off.

"While last week's U.S.-China trade talks point to ongoing efforts to resolve international trade issues, we think there remain many uncertainties that create risk for the semiconductor industry, including new companies like HikVision being added to the U.S. [black list] last week, continuing restrictions on U.S. shipments to Chinese companies such as Huawei and Sugon, and continuing tariffs," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a note to clients.

Japanse startup investment firm SoftBank Group has prepared a financing package that would give it control of WeWork and further sideline its founder Adam Neumann in exchange for relieving the shared-office company's cash crunch after a cancelled initial public offering, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

