Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell as reports of rapidly growing outbreaks in Texas and Florida weighed on risk appetite.

Software and computer maker Microsoft is exiting bricks-and-mortar retail after opening its first location more than a decade ago, as the tech giant focuses on bolstering its digital storefronts.

Consumer goods giant Unilever said it will halt U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter for at least the remainder of the year, citing hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, a significant escalation in Madison Avenue's efforts to force changes by the tech companies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -8.32% 216.08 Delayed Quote.14.83%
MADISON HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.085 End-of-day quote.-59.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.00% 196.33 Delayed Quote.25.45%
UNILEVER N.V. 0.66% 49.07 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:24pObscure Indian cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide
RE
10:24pCHINA MESSAGE TO U.S. : Crossing 'Red Lines' Could Put Trade Deal at Risk
DJ
10:17pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, Amid Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:16pCommunications Services Down Amid Reopening Delay Fears -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:14pTSX falls 1.66% to 15,188.98
RE
10:14pTech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10:13pFinancials Down After Fed Stress Tests -- Financials Roundup
DJ
10:10pConsumer Cos Down On Weak Consumer Confidence Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
4VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group