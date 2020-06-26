Tech Down As Covid Spread Weighs On Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as reports of rapidly growing outbreaks in Texas and Florida weighed on risk appetite.

Software and computer maker Microsoft is exiting bricks-and-mortar retail after opening its first location more than a decade ago, as the tech giant focuses on bolstering its digital storefronts.

Consumer goods giant Unilever said it will halt U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter for at least the remainder of the year, citing hate speech and divisive content on the platforms, a significant escalation in Madison Avenue's efforts to force changes by the tech companies.

