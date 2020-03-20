Tech Down As Hopes For V-Shaped Recovery Fade -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector gave back Thursday's gains as hopes diminished for a "v-shaped" recovery in global economic activity.

Economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs and elsewhere are predicting a deeper contraction in U.S. economic growth in the second quarter than at any stage during the Great Recession as factories, stores, restaurants and entire cities go into lockdown mode.

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors, as the home-sharing giant wrestles with escalating losses due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its global business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The coronavirus shutdown in China crushed global smartphone shipments in February, with companies shipping 61.8 million units, or 38% fewer than the same period a year earlier, according to research firm Strategy Analytics, as reported earlier.

Apple shares fell to their lowest level since the height of the trade war, after Reuters reported that the device maker appears to have taken steps to reduce bulk orders of iPhones in the U.S. and China, among other places. Checks on Apple's online store revealed orders limited to no more than two phones of the same model.

