Tech Down As Investors Brace For Slowdown In Global Economy -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell sharply as investors braced for the knock-on effects of a global slowdown in global economic activity and more disruptions in supply chains.

Apple shares tumbled for their deepest loss since 2008 after the device-and-computer maker warned that it was shutting all stores outside mainland China.

Separately, France's competition authority issued Apple the country's largest ever antitrust fine against a single company, with a roughly $1.23 billion levy for allegedly orchestrating a distribution cartel with wholesalers that lasted for several years.

Shares of online travel agency Expedia plunged as travel bans and border closures around the world looked set to devastate the tourism industry. "

Rolling travel bans including US flights to continental Europe coupled with a significant contraction in Chinese outbound tourists will deal a revenue shock to the global tourism & hospitality industries as well as to countries dependent on the holidaymaker," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

A Google-affiliated website intended to help direct potential coronavirus patients to testing facilities was quickly overwhelmed by demand Monday, just a few hours after it went live.

Amazon.com plans to hire an additional 100,000 employees in the U.S., according to a company spokesman, as people are turning to online deliveries at a breakneck pace to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

