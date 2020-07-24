Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down As Mega Cap Leaders Cool Off -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell as the red-hot giants that had led the broad market for much of the second-quarter recovery cooled off a little, likely due to valuation concerns.

Shares of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and other "mega cap" tech stocks compounded losses on the week, with shares of the electric-car maker sliding 5% on the session, but remaining sharply higher on the year to date.

Analysts are divided on the sustainability of Tesla's gains, with some citing the almost boundless potential for electric-vehicle and others pointing to slowing sales growth in recent quarters.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.25% 370.46 Delayed Quote.32.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.61% 201.3 Delayed Quote.28.43%
TESLA, INC. -6.35% 1417 Delayed Quote.261.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBoeing to delay 777X as demand drops for big jets - sources
RE
05:46pSTRAINS IN OFFSHORE US DOLLAR FUNDING DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS : Some Observations
PU
05:46pFinancials Down, But Not By Much, As Investors Rotate Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:42pUtilities Down, But Higher On Week, Amid Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Down, But Verizon Rises, Amid Mixed Growth Fortunes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pTech Down As Mega Cap Leaders Cool Off -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pCuomo accuses U.S. immigration chiefs of breaching oath in travel lawsuit
RE
05:36pConsumer Cos Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Reopening Progress -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pHealth Care Down Amid Drug-Price Control Fears -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:35pIndustrials Down As Tensions Between The U.S., China Rise -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group