Tech Down As Mega Cap Leaders Cool Off -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as the red-hot giants that had led the broad market for much of the second-quarter recovery cooled off a little, likely due to valuation concerns.

Shares of Apple, Microsoft, Tesla and other "mega cap" tech stocks compounded losses on the week, with shares of the electric-car maker sliding 5% on the session, but remaining sharply higher on the year to date.

Analysts are divided on the sustainability of Tesla's gains, with some citing the almost boundless potential for electric-vehicle and others pointing to slowing sales growth in recent quarters.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com