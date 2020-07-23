Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down As Microsoft, Tesla Slide In Wake Of Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell as investors rotated out of some of the leading 2020 performers in the wake of second-quarter earnings reports.

"The fact that they ran up the earnings and just sold off shows how hard it is when these companies have such lofty earnings expectations," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at brokerage TD Ameritrade.

Shares of Tesla fell sharply after the electric-car maker posted robust growth in quarterly earnings. Analysts at brokerage JPMorgan said the earnings growth was driven, in large part, by sales of regulatory credits rather than cars, as the pandemic sent a chill through the auto market.

Microsoft shares fell even after the software giant posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales ahead of Wall Street targets and projected quarterly revenue growth in line with analyst estimates. The slowdown in growth for Microsoft's cloud computing Azure business was among the concerns for investors, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. One strategist said concerns that "The good part is that, particularly for the tech companies, I think they've been able to find some customers that may stick around," said Mr. Kinahan.

"If you're in the chip area or you're in the cloud business, you've had the opportunity to convert more onetime clients to more permanent clients. If you're using that tech, odds are you're going to continue to use that technology when you return to work."

Video-game maker Ubisoft Entertainment rose after the French gaming concern said "stay-at-home" orders boosted demand for video-games. The chief executive of Ubisoft vowed to overhaul its workplace culture following allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior that have led several senior executives to leave the company in recent weeks.

After the bell, shares of Intel fell after the chip maker said some of its advanced chip launches would be delayed. That boosted the shares or rival AMD. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -1.06% 60.4 Delayed Quote.2.01%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.29% 98.98 Delayed Quote.-29.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -4.35% 202.54 Delayed Quote.34.27%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.86% 50.56 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION 1.01% 38.06 Delayed Quote.-23.40%
TESLA, INC. -4.98% 1513.07 Delayed Quote.280.64%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 4.77% 73.34 Real-time Quote.13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pUtilities Down, But Not By Much, On Safe-Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Down As AMC Delays Cinema Reopenings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down As Microsoft, Tesla Slide In Wake Of Strong Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:17pFinancials Up Slightly On Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pIntel corp ceo says company is open to using external foundry services to deliver 'most predictability and performance for our customers' - conf call
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pConsumer Cos Down After Unemployment Claims -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:14pHealth Care Down As Optimism On Covid Treatment Fades -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:12pIndustrials Down After Unemployment Claims Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group