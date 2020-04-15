Tech Down As Recovery Hopes Fade -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell as investors reconsidered the chances of a "v-shaped" recovery in global demand.

Apple's new iPhone SE, which starts at $399, is the lowest-priced smartphone the company has offered since 2018, when it discontinued a previous low-end model with the same name, in what could be an effort to broaden appeal to emerging-markets customers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Vacation-rental concern Airbnb, among the startups whose businesses have been hardest hit by the "great lockdown," secured a $1 billion loan from institutional investors, the company said, the second funding round for the home-sharing marketplace since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

