The technology sector ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a deal between the U.S. and China.

Tesla shares fell sharply after Chief Executive Elon Musk presided over the disappointing public unveiling of the electric car maker's pickup truck, with a window breaking on the "bulletproof" truck.

Airbnb Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson has decided to step down as the short-term home-rental company prepares to go public.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com