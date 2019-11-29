Tech Down, But Selloff Cushioned On Strong Online Shopping Trends -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a growing portion of "Black Friday" shopping activity shifted to online retailers.

Online craft store Etsy is seeking traction with a free-shipping offer originally launched in the summer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of British automated grocery warehouse operator Ocado rose sharply after it struck a deal to build warehouses for Japanese supermarket Aeon. Ocado uses machines to fulfill online grocery orders and has sold its technology to major grocery players such as Kroger.

Panasonic agreed to sell its semiconductor unit to Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology for about $250 million.

In a joint venture with Chinese auto maker Great Wall Motor signed in 2018, BMW said a plant will have a standard annual capacity of up to 160,000 electric vehicles.

