Tech Down On IBM Earnings, Rotation To Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated into "value" sectors in light of valuation concerns.

International Business Machines ticked down as initial enthusiasm about robust growth in its cloud-computing operations gave way to concerns about the computer services giant's struggles to grow other businesses.

Apple is pledging to become carbon neutral across its business through emission cuts and carbon removal within the next 10 years, the latest corporate giant planning to shift its operations to battle climate change.

Highly volatile shares of electric-car maker Tesla gave back some of their recent gains ahead of the company's quarterly earnings report, which is expected to reveal the company's fourth straight profitable reporting period, helping it to qualify for likely inclusion in the widely followed Standard & Poor's 500.

