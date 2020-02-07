Tech Down On Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell amid concerns about valuations after a long runup.

Technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. will raise far less than anticipated for its next fund after investors, disillusioned by bad bets like WeWork and by the chaotic and unorthodox way the fund operates, have refused to put up new cash, The Wall Street Journal reported. Hailed by SoftBank last summer as a $108 billion sequel to its $100 billion Vision Fund, the new pool could end up being less than half that size, and be comprised chiefly of capital injected by SoftBank itself.

In one positive development for the Japanese investment conglomerate, shares of Uber Technologies rallied, trading around its initial-public offering price and boosting the value of SoftBank's remaining stake in the ride-hailing company.

