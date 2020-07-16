Tech Down On Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as investors continued to debate concerns about the sector's valuation.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell to about $1,500 amid concerns about deliveries in the key California market.

Shares of renewable-energy powered truck maker Nikola fell after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank warned that a rally in its shares may be overdone.

Shares of Netflix slid after hours after the streaming service said it added 10.1 million net new subscribers, a gain that surpassed the 7.5 million.

