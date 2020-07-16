Log in
Tech Down On Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

07/16/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell as investors continued to debate concerns about the sector's valuation.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell to about $1,500 amid concerns about deliveries in the key California market.

Shares of renewable-energy powered truck maker Nikola fell after analysts at brokerage Deutsche Bank warned that a rally in its shares may be overdone.

Shares of Netflix slid after hours after the streaming service said it added 10.1 million net new subscribers, a gain that surpassed the 7.5 million. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.38% 8.819 Delayed Quote.27.99%
NETFLIX, INC. 0.79% 527.39 Delayed Quote.61.71%
NIKOLA CORPORATION -3.76% 52.53 Delayed Quote.428.88%
TESLA, INC. -2.93% 1500.64 Delayed Quote.269.57%
