Tech Down Sharply As Risk Aversion Returns -- Tech Roundup

The technology sector fell sharply as a revival in risk appetite was abruptly curtailed by the World Health Organization's designation of Covid-19 as a global pandemic.

Apple shares fell after the computer and device maker said it shut all stores in Italy because of the major coronavirus outbreak there.

Despite the retreat of some investors from stocks, there has yet to be a major repositioning of the type that's typical during market shocks, according to one brokerage. That could bode ill for companies such as Apple, Tesla and Microsoft, which have led the stock-market charge in recent years.

"A sharp decline in positioning would also threaten the growth stocks that have outperformed during this bull market," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

Online auctioneer EBay is facing a renewed challenge from activist investor Starboard Value, which has nominated a slate of directors to the board of the online marketplace, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Amazon.com is planning to announce paid sick leave for its hourly employees, including warehouse workers, affected by the spreading of the novel coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com