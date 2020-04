The technology sector fell slightly as a rush into the highest risk areas of the market slowed.

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla continued their recent rally, amid hopes that it could emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic with demand for its vehicles intact.

"You'll probably see the focus heavily remain on tech if we do have this rally remain in place," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

