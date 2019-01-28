Tech Down With Nvidia Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after weak earnings from one major semiconductor company. Shares of Nvidia fell more than 15% after the company lowered its fourth-quarter earnings projection following weaker-than-expected sales from its gaming and data-center units. The chip maker had been among the strongest stocks on the Standard & Poor's 500 during the height of the bull market in 2016 and 2017, but has fallen sharply in the last three months after a glut of "graphics chips" formed, thanks to slowing activity in crypto-currencies and other computing functions. Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing said there was chemical trouble at one of its chip fabrication sites, which makes semiconductors for Nvidia, Huawei Technologies and others. Versum Materials agreed to a merger with Entegris, as two of the companies who supply the semiconductor industry with specialty chemicals look to team up.

