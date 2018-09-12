Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Tech Down as Apple Product Launches Get Cool Reception -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 10:44pm CEST

Shares of tech companies fell as investors cast a cold eye on new Apple products. Apple fell after it unveiled new versions of its premium iPhone X and Apple Watch products. The new iPhone Xs include one model with the biggest screen on any iPhone to date while a new watch offers electrocardiogram capabilities. Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO rose on their stock-market debut Wednesday after the Shanghai-based company, which bills itself as a competitor with Tesla, priced its offering in the U.S. near the bottom of expectations. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a high-profile hearing on the privacy practices of big tech companies later this month, hinting at an increased risk of new privacy regulations. Shares of social networks Facebook and Twitter fell Wednesday.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17pChilean telecoms firm GTD to install undersea fiber optic cable
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13pNOC NATIONAL OIL : operations as normal following terrorist attack
PU
05:13pNOC NATIONAL OIL : welcomes decision to sanction Ibrahim Jadhran
PU
05:13pCARGILL : introduces a new range of label-friendly potato starches for meat, meat alternatives and culinary products
PU
05:08pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Financial Stability Oversight Council Announces Final Decision to Grant Petition from ZB, N.A.
PU
05:05pMedian Household Income Rose 1.8% in 2017, Census Figures Show -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:50pApple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
RE
04:48pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Roya Foods, LLC Recalls Halal Manti Beef Dumpling Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
5U-BLOX HOLDING AG : U BLOX : ABI Research -While Chinese Vendors Take Lead in M2M Module Shipments, Traditiona..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.