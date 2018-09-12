Tech Down as Apple Product Launches Get Cool Reception -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell as investors cast a cold eye on new Apple products. Apple fell after it unveiled new versions of its premium iPhone X and Apple Watch products. The new iPhone Xs include one model with the biggest screen on any iPhone to date while a new watch offers electrocardiogram capabilities. Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO rose on their stock-market debut Wednesday after the Shanghai-based company, which bills itself as a competitor with Tesla, priced its offering in the U.S. near the bottom of expectations. The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a high-profile hearing on the privacy practices of big tech companies later this month, hinting at an increased risk of new privacy regulations. Shares of social networks Facebook and Twitter fell Wednesday.

